Giants LB Justin Hilliard Draws Two-Game Suspension From NFL

Giants linebacker Justin Hilliard has received a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, the team announced Friday.

Hilliard, 25, explained the NFL’s decision in a statement on Twitter, revealing he accidentally took a banned diuretic which led to the suspension.  

“I have been informed by the NFL that I tested positive for a banned diuretic - Spironolactone (Canrenone),” he wrote. “After investigation, it became clear that I mistakenly took my partner’s prescription medication instead of my own anti-inflammatory prescription. I am well aware of the NFL’s zero-tolerance policy, and I take full responsibility for having a banned substance in my body.”

The Giants also announced Hilliard will be allowed to participate in all preseason practices and games, but can not return to the active roster until after Week 2.

After going undrafted in 2021, Hilliard signed with the 49ers as a free agent in May before eventually being released three months later. New York claimed the Ohio State product off the waivers a day after his release. 

Hilliard appeared in two regular-season games before landing on injured reserve in October with an ankle injury. He played just 15 snaps in those appearances, all of which came on special teams.

