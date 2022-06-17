Skip to main content
Matt LaFleur on Packers Star David Bakhtiari’s Return: ‘Time Will Tell’

Minus a handful of snaps in the Packers’ regular season finale in January, star left tackle David Bakhtiari has struggled mightily to return to full strength since tearing his ACL in Dec. 2020.

Bakhtiari’s short-lived return in Week 18 saw the 30-year-old play only 20 snaps in the first half before exiting for the remainder; less than two weeks later, he was shut down again. His noteworthy absence throughout OTAs this offseason has cast a shadow of uncertainty over Bakhtiari, who began last season on the PUP list, with training camp set to begin July 27. The lingering questions concerning the former All-Pro’s health led to an interesting update from coach Matt LaFleur earlier this week when asked if the standout LT will be ready for the start of camp.

“Time will tell,” LaFleur said, per ESPN. “We fully anticipate him being ready to go, but we did last year, as well. So I think time will tell. But we feel good about the work that he’s put in and where he’s at.”

LaFleur’s update adds to what has been a difficult year and a half for Bakhtiari since turning in a standout 2020 season. His ACL tear on Dec. 31 of that year came 10 days after he earned his third Pro Bowl nod, and a month and a half after he signed a massive four-year, $105 million extension.

His promising but brief appearance earlier this year after a year-plus rehab process soon turned into trepidation as Bakhtiari’s health sidelined him once again entering the playoffs. After securing a first-round bye, the No. 1 seed Packers went on to fall in the divisional round in a stunning upset against the 49ers.

With Bakhtiari’s status still in doubt, Green Bay heads into the fall looking at the possibility of starting another season without Aaron Rodgers’ blindside protector in the lineup. If that remains the case, the club could again look to a combination of Elgton Jenkins and Yosh Nijman to fill the void.

