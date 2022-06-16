Odell Beckham Jr. seems content with taking his time on making a decision amid mounting speculation regarding his free agency status.

The veteran receiver indicated as much in his response to a tweet from CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson predicting what the reaction will be the day news concerning a possible landing spot starts building traction. The former Rams wideout remains on the mend after tearing his left ACL early in the team’s Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals in February.

“Gods timing is impeccable,” Beckham said. “Everything will be what it’s suppose to be!”

After signing with L.A. three days after his release from the Browns, Beckham went on to start in 11 of his 12 appearances with the club, helping to steady a receiving corps led by NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp. In his eight regular-season appearances, OBJ compiled 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

In his first postseason since losing in the Wild Card round with the Giants in 2017, Beckham went on to record 21 receptions for 288 yards and two scores in four matchups. His two-catch, 52-yard, one-TD showing through the first two quarters of SB LVI helped give the Rams an early lead before he went down with under four minutes to play in the second quarter; L.A. held on despite the loss of Beckham and pulled out a 23–20 win.

As Beckham continues rehabbing from a second ACL tear in as many years, the 29-year-old notably remains a free agent with training camp set to kick off league-wide later next month. Most recently, the former Pro Bowler jumpstarted the rumor mill after leaving a comment on Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s Instagram, sparking rumors about him possibly joining his fellow LSU alum in Cincinnati.

