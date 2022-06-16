Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Odell Beckham Jr. Sends Message Amid Free Agency Speculation

Odell Beckham Jr. seems content with taking his time on making a decision amid mounting speculation regarding his free agency status.

The veteran receiver indicated as much in his response to a tweet from CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson predicting what the reaction will be the day news concerning a possible landing spot starts building traction. The former Rams wideout remains on the mend after tearing his left ACL early in the team’s Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals in February.

“Gods timing is impeccable,” Beckham said. “Everything will be what it’s suppose to be!”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After signing with L.A. three days after his release from the Browns, Beckham went on to start in 11 of his 12 appearances with the club, helping to steady a receiving corps led by NFL Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp. In his eight regular-season appearances, OBJ compiled 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns. 

In his first postseason since losing in the Wild Card round with the Giants in 2017, Beckham went on to record 21 receptions for 288 yards and two scores in four matchups. His two-catch, 52-yard, one-TD showing through the first two quarters of SB LVI helped give the Rams an early lead before he went down with under four minutes to play in the second quarter; L.A. held on despite the loss of Beckham and pulled out a 23–20 win. 

As Beckham continues rehabbing from a second ACL tear in as many years, the 29-year-old notably remains a free agent with training camp set to kick off league-wide later next month. Most recently, the former Pro Bowler jumpstarted the rumor mill after leaving a comment on Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s Instagram, sparking rumors about him possibly joining his fellow LSU alum in Cincinnati.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes part in drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.
Play
NFL

Texas GM Says Deshaun Watson Trade Couldn’t Be Undone

Cleveland traded for Watson shortly after the first grand jury proceeding concluded and signed him to a five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million.

By Madeline Coleman
A detail view of New Orleans Saints helmets
NFL

New Orleans Saints Unveil New Helmet for 2022 Season

The NFL approved alternate helmets for teams this year, and the Saints become just the second team to unveil their new designs.

By Madison Williams
The FIFA World Cup trophy
Soccer

The Cities, Stadiums That’ll Host the 2026 World Cup in North America

The U.S., Mexico and Canada will be putting on the biggest World Cup yet, with the host sites picked for the 48-team event.

By Brian Straus
Panthers coach Matt Rhule watches practice during minicamp.
NFL

Matt Rhule Says Sam Darnold Would Start If Team Played Today

The Panthers coach said Darnold has gotten “a lot better.”

By Joseph Salvador
The 2026 World Cup will take place in the USA, Mexico and Canada
Soccer

FIFA Unveils 2026 World Cup Host Cities in North America

Where will the 2026 World Cup be taking place? Find out as FIFA picks the cities in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

By Avi Creditor
budweiser
NFL

Report: Anheuser-Busch Won’t Renew Exclusive Deal for Super Bowl Ads

The beer industry titan has been the big game’s sole alcohol advertiser since 1989.

By Nick Selbe
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football practice at FirstEnergy Stadium, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Cleveland.
Play
NFL

Clowney Admits He’s in Cleveland Only Because of Watson

Two dozen active civil lawsuits have been filed against the QB, each detailing graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

By Madeline Coleman
NBA commissioner Adam Silver talks to media.
NBA

Adam Silver Will Miss Game 6 of NBA Finals

The NBA reportedly has a backup presenter for the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy if the Warriors win Game 6.

By Joseph Salvador