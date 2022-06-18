Skip to main content
Ravens QB Coach Shares Why He Isn’t Worried About Lamar Jackson’s Contract

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is among the league’s top players seeking an extension as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract. However, he has yet to sign on the dotted line, leading many to wonder if the lack of a long-term deal for the former league MVP will lead to tension in Baltimore.

But one Ravens assistant isn’t worried about the contract negotiations affecting Jackson’s ability to lead the team. 

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Baltimore quarterbacks coach James Urban explained that Jackson is a “master” at keeping his focus on the task at hand, regardless of whatever outside distractions there might be.

“No, we’ve always had this mentality when we come to this building, when you walk through the doors of The Castle here in this beautiful facility, we go to work,” Urban said when asked about Jackson’s contract situation. “When we walk out onto the field, it’s time to work. We don’t worry about the outside distractions. He is a master of that. He is tremendously good at focusing on the task at hand. When we’re in meetings, that’s the task. Or when we’re on the field, that’s the task.”

Jackson, who doesn’t have an agent, is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022 season if a new deal isn’t reached. He wasn’t present during voluntary organized team activities prior to this week but said it wasn’t related to his lack of a new deal.

When asked if he will spend the rest of his career in Baltimore earlier this week Jackson said, “I expect so.” He also added that he had a “conversation” about an extension but is “keeping it private.” He did not answer specific questions about the ongoing contract negotiations. 

Jackson is coming off of his shakiest year as a starter in the NFL in 2021 that saw him throw for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and a career-high 13 interceptions in 12 games. Struggling with injuries throughout the season, he posted a 7–5 record as a starter. The Ravens stumbled down the stretch and missed out on the playoffs, losing their last six games and ending with an 8–9 record.

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, go to Raven Country. 

