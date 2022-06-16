Lamar Jackson Says He Expects to Play for the Ravens for His Entire Career

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have yet to agree to terms on a contract extension this offseason as he enters his last year on his rookie deal but fans may have just got some amazing news during his media availability Thursday.

When asked if he will spend the rest of his career in Baltimore he said, “I expect so.” He also added that he had a “conversation” about an extension but is “keeping it private” and wouldn’t answer specific questions about the recent talks.

Jackson, who doesn’t have an agent, is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022 season if a new deal isn’t reached. He wasn’t present during voluntary organized team activities before this week but said it wasn’t related to his lack of a new deal. Jackson didn’t seem too worried about negotiations and evidently isn’t paying too much mind to the booming quarterback market.

Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers are two signal-callers who signed massive deals this offseason and when asked if Watson’s deal influenced what Jackson’s idea on an acceptable contract for himself was, he said he hasn’t thought about it.

“I’m a man of my own,” Jackson said. “I don’t worry about what those guys get.”

Jackson’s latest comments point to a deal getting done at some point.

