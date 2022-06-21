Skip to main content
Russell Wilson ‘Pushed Hard’ for Staff Change After 2020, per Report

The blockbuster trade that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos was among the most impactful of a busy NFL offseason. Trade speculation for the veteran quarterback had been going on for over a year, and though Wilson said publicly that he was happy in Seattle, it appears that at least one factor in his desire to leave the Seahawks had to do with former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Schottenheimer helmed the Seahawks’ offense from 2018 to ’20, with Seattle finishing in the top-10 in scoring offense each season. Despite that relative success, he and Wilson did not see eye-to-eye on the team’s offensive philosophy, sources told Corbin K. Smith of All Seahawks.

Schottenheimer was dismissed in January 2021 for reportedly having “philosophical differences” with head coach Pete Carroll, and Wilson spoke out in support of his former coordinator in the media.

“I think that it wasn’t my decision to change ‘Schotty,’” Wilson said at the time. “But I think that coach [Pete] Carroll made that decision. I think that I trust his decision. But at the same time, obviously Schotty and I have been so close. I mean, he’s going to be a tremendous coach somewhere else.”

However, one team source said that while the Wilson and Schottenheimer shared mutual respect and had no personal ill will towards one another, Wilson “pushed hard” for a coordinator change behind the scenes following a disappointing end to the 2020 campaign.

“Don’t let his comments mask his real thoughts,” the source said. “He had grown tired of Schotty from a play calling perspective and wanted something fresh. As much as he benefited from his coaching, he didn’t think the two could co-exist anymore in a football marriage.”

The Seahawks went 12–4 in ’20 and won the NFC West, but lost in the wild-card round at home to the Rams. Wilson was apparently not happy with the lack of tempo in that game in particular, wanting to employ more no-huddle looks.

Seahawks fans won’t have to wait long to see their former quarterback in person again, as Seattle will host the Broncos to open the season in Week 1 on Monday Night Football.

For more Seattle Seahawks coverage, go to All Seahawks. 

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

