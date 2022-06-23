Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Pro Football Hall of Famer Hugh McElhenny Dies at 93

Pro Football Hall of Famer Hugh McElhenny, a member of the 49ers’ “Million Dollar Backfield” has died at the age of 93.

“The King,” as he was coined within weeks of beginning his pro football career, played in the NFL for 13 seasons. He was a member of the 49ers from 1952-’60, the Vikings from 1961-’62 and was a member of the Lions in 1964.

He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 1970. 

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced McElhenny’s passing in a tweet on Thursday.

“Hugh McElhenny was a threat in all phases of the game offensively - rushing, pass receiving and as a kick and punt returner,” Jim Porter, the president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame said.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“His all-around talent - obvious to pro football scouts when Hugh was still a teenager - will be celebrated and preserved forever in Canton.”

McElhenny retired from the NFL with 11,375 all-purpose yards and 60 touchdowns. The 11,375 all-purpose yards was third all-time at the time that he retired. 

After he retired from his playing career, McElhenny served as the color commentator for 49ers radio broadcasts for six seasons and was part of a business endeavor to bring a football team to Seattle. Eventually, a separate ownership group founded the Seahawks, a franchise that’s still present today.

McElhenny spent his final years removed from the game of football.

“Life was very good to me,” McElhenny told the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Football was very good to me. I had a lot of fun playing football. We played the game for the fun of the game.”

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Coco Gauff (USA) speaks to the crowd after losing the women s doubles final at French Open.
Tennis

Coco Gauff Reflects on Pressure She Put on Herself

The 18-year-old tennis star admitted that “I would think that people would only like me if I won.”

By Madison Williams
Feb 14, 2022; Beijing, China; The Olympics rings logo is seen before the mixed ice dance free dance during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at Capital Indoor Stadium.
Olympics

Major U.S. City Set to Bid for 2034 Winter Olympics

The 2024 Summer Games in Los Angeles is currently the only Olympic Games set to be held in the U.S. in the next 10 years.

By Associated Press
Former Ohio State Football coach and current Youngstown State President Jim Tressel.
College Football

Jim Tressel Steps Down as Youngstown State President

The former Ohio State coach will officially retire from the role on Feb. 1, 2023.

By Madison Williams
sylvia-fowles-minnesota-lynx
WNBA

Lynx Star Sylvia Fowles Cleared to Play After Injury

The WNBA legend was named to her eighth All-Star game on Wednesday.

By Jelani Scott
Arch Manning
Play
College Football

What Manning’s Commitment Means For Texas’s Recruiting, Future

The most hyped quarterback recruit of the modern era brings added pressure for the Longhorns to land additional top talent in the 2023 class and beyond.

By John Garcia Jr.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball during minicamp.
Play
NFL

Josh Allen Excited About New Bills WR Tavon Austin

The star quarterback says he loved watching Austin’s highlights on YouTube as a kid.

By Joseph Salvador
San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) grabs a rebound.
Play
NBA

Dejounte Murray Reacts to Trade Rumors Before NBA Draft

The Spurs guard continues to confuse fans on Twitter by adding to the trade conversation.

By Madison Williams
A Title IX 50th anniversary banner hangs at the Men's Basketball Final Four in New Orleans.
Play
College

Biden Admin Plans to Give LGBTQ+ Students Enhanced Title IX Protections

Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of the law's passage.

By Associated Press