Jimmy Garoppolo Shoulder Surgery Recovery on Schedule, per Report

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains “on schedule” in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery, setting up a planned return to throwing in the coming weeks, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The expectation has been that Garoppolo, who underwent the procedure in his right shoulder in March, will be able to begin throwing again around July 4. That timetable is still on track, per Fowler.

The update is good news for the 49ers, who have been exploring trade scenarios involving Garoppolo since the end of last season. San Francisco general manager John Lynch told reporters on March 28 that the surgery and recovery timeline ultimately gave possible trade partners pause.

According to The MMQB’s Albert Breer, the 49ers still plan to trade Garoppolo before Week 1 of the 2022 season. With the quarterback returning to throwing activity, the trade market will surely begin to heat back up.

Lynch was adamant that the 49ers would not release Garoppolo while the quarterback recovered from surgery. The 30-year-old is set to cost the 49ers $26.95 million in 2022 cap space and if the team traded or released him, it would save the team $25.55 million.

Garoppolo took San Francisco to the NFC title game in two out of the past three seasons, but has been unable to lift the Niners to a Super Bowl victory. Still, he’s been productive, having completed 68.3% of his passes last season for 3,810 yards and 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

Garoppolo was excused from mandatory minicamp in early June, which gave rising second-year player and 2021 No. 3 pick Trey Lance the chance to be the team’s starting quarterback throughout the offseason program. Veteran Nate Sudfeld has been the Niners’ No. 2 option under center.

