NFL World Pays Tribute To Groundbreaking QB Marlin Briscoe

Trailblazing AFL and NFL quarterback Marlin Briscoe died at the age of 76 Monday following a bout with pneumonia, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Briscoe, a star college QB who was originally drafted by the Broncos to play cornerback, made history as a rookie in 1968 by becoming the American Football League’s first Black starting QB. He started five games that season and finished as a runner-up in AFL Rookie of the Year voting; he transitioned to receiver the following year, eventually becoming a Pro Bowler with the Bills in 1970 and a Super Bowl champion with the Dolphins during the fabled undefeated ’72 season and again in ’74.

News of the 10-year pro’s passing sparked a wave of tributes across social media as fans, organizations and various sports figures offered their condolences:

