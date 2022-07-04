Von Miller already has established himself as one of the finest pass-rushers in NFL history.

He's racked up 115.5 career sacks on his way to eight Pro Bowl selections. Named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's all-decade team for the 2010s, he's also a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Despite all those accomplishments, the 33-year-old Miller apparently wants to achieve much more. He signed a six-year contract potentially worth $120 million with the Buffalo Bills in March, and he recently told the Buffalo News that he intends to fulfill the entirety of the pact.

"This is a six-year deal, so I'm looking forward to playing the whole thing," Miller told the Buffalo News last month at minicamp. "I'm trying to play the whole thing out. Tom Brady's done it. Bruce Smith has done it. All the guys that I look up to when it comes to longevity in careers. So I just take it one day at a time, and I'm just gonna take whatever God gives me. My intention is to play the whole thing out."

If Miller does play six seasons in Buffalo, that leave him just shy of age 40. But if anyone can do it, it's probably Miller, who goes to great lengths in training and recovery. Those efforts include nutrition, cold tubs, acupuncture, cryotherapy and massage.

"I'm 33, but I honestly don't feel 33," Miller told the Buffalo News. "I think mentally, once you start feeling old, it's just done. ... When I'm running out here with the guys, I make it a point to show to my teammates and earn their trust that, hey, I'm 33 years old, but I can run with you. I can run with anybody, and I'm healthy and I take care of my body."

Miller is entering his 11th NFL season after being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2011 NFL draft out of Texas A&M by the Broncos. He was named MVP of Super Bowl 50 with Denver and won a second Super Bowl last season with the Rams.

