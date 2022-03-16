Skip to main content
Bills, Linebacker Von Miller Agree to Massive Six-Year Deal

Rams linebacker Von Miller announced Wednesday on Instagram that he’s going to sign a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills, a move the team confirmed shortly after. 

“It’s been a crazy four hours going back and forth, lot of things I love in L.A. but I just wanted to let you know that I am coming to Buffalo [Bills]. Bills Mafia, what’s good? Is [jersey number] 40 open?” Miller said in the IG video. 

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Buffalo quietly worked with Miller all Wednesday, despite the Rams not giving up in their pursuit to keep the eight-time Pro Bowler. 

Miller’s move to the Bills comes a day after reports of the Cowboys being in pursuit of Miller, according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater.

SI Recommends

The pass rusher helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI after previously playing with the Broncos. Miller, who turns 33 this month, posted five sacks in eight games with Los Angeles during the regular season and added four more during the Rams’ postseason run. 

Nearly a week ago, the two-time Super Bowl champion said that he wanted to figure things out with the Rams before exploring free agency, according to USA Today’s Josina Anderson.

That plan apparently didn’t work out, as Miller will now try to win his third Super Bowl with as many teams in Buffalo.

