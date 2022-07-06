Skip to main content
Browns Thank Baker Mayfield in Statements After Panthers Trade

Moments after the Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Panthers on Wednesday, the franchise’s leadership thanked him for his time as Cleveland’s signal caller over the last four seasons.

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said in a statement that Mayfield gave his all to the organization, adding that he brought a “competitive spirit” and excitement to the fanbase.

“[Mayfield] accomplished things that no player at his position had done in Cleveland for a very long time,” the Haslams said in a statement. “We are grateful for everything he did for this organization.”

Andrew Berry, the Browns general manager, said Mayfield brought the “grit” and “tenacity” as the team’s signal caller and will always have a “unique place” in Browns’ history for his accomplishments. Mayfield led Cleveland to its first playoff appearance since 2002 in the 2020 season. However, in the 2021 campaign, his production plummeted after to a shoulder injury he received surgery on following the season.

Before Cleveland acquired Deshaun Watson in the trade, Mayfield officially requested a trade from Cleveland. He penned a heartfelt note thanking Cleveland fans for their support. 

Mayfield was slated to earn $18.86 million in the 2022 season. However, due to his contract being held up in trade conversations, the Browns are expected to pay Mayfield $10.5 million of his contract. The Panthers will pay him $5 million, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Mayfield reportedly agreed to cut the rest of his salary. 

