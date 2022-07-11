Skip to main content
Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber III Died of Heat Stroke, per Report

The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that heat stroke was the cause of death for former NFL running back Marion Barber, according to an autopsy report obtained by USA Today Sports. His death was ruled an accident. 

The 38-year-old was found dead in his Dallas apartment on June 1 by Frisco police conducting a welfare check. 

Barber was drafted by the Cowboys in 2005 out of Minnesota and went on to play his first six NFL seasons in Dallas and the last year of his pro career with the Bears. His best season came in ’07 when he had 1,257 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns. It was also the only year he was ever named to a Pro Bowl.

Over his seven-year career, he played in 99 games and tallied 4,780 yards on the ground and 1,330 receiving yards along with 59 total touchdowns. 

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

