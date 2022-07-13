Skip to main content
Browns Interested in Ndamukong Suh, per Report

The Browns are the third team to be interested in free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, according to USA Today’s Tyler Dragon. He is expected to sign with a team closer to training camp. 

Dragon originally reported in June that both the Raiders and the Vikings were interested in Suh. It was also reported that there was mutual interest with the Raiders, but that comes as no surprise after his appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live.

“I like it to be honest with you,” Suh said on the prospect of playing for the Raiders in June. “Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby—exchanging messages with them the other day. It’s an interesting opportunity for sure. We’ll see where it kind of ends up.”

Jones and Crosby are both defensive ends for the Raiders and are undoubtedly doing their due diligence in their effort to recruit the five-time All-Pro. Suh, 35, appeared in every game this past season for the Buccaneers and registered six sacks along with 27 tackles in 2021. 

During the same TV appearance he said, “It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture” when discussing his free agency. 

