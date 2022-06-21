Skip to main content
Raiders, Vikings, Have Had Conversations With Ndamukong Suh, per Report

The Raiders and Vikings have had multiple conversations with free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, according to USA Today’s Tyler Dragon. The report comes just a day after Suh admitted that his time with the Buccaneers is likely over.  

There’s also mutual interest between Suh and the Raiders, per the report, but that’s no surprise after his Monday comments on ESPN’s NFL Live.

“I like it to be honest with you,” Suh said on the prospect of playing for the Raiders. “Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby—exchanging messages with them the other day. It’s an interesting opportunity for sure. We’ll see where it kind of ends up.” 

Jones and Crosby are both defensive ends for the Raiders and are undoubtedly doing their due diligence in their effort to recruit the five-time All-Pro. Suh, 35, appeared in every game this past season for the Bucs and registered six sacks along with 27 tackles in 2021. 

