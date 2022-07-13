Skip to main content
Rob Gronkowski Explains Not Mentioning Patriots in Retirement Announcement

After Rob Gronkowski formally announced his retirement on June 21, many fans immediately noticed that his announcement and long thank you statement didn’t mention his former team, the Patriots. What was perceived as a slight is nothing to be read into, the former tight end said Tuesday. 

“I think it’s a little blown out of proportion,” Gronkowski told NESN.com while attending Ice Shaker’s Boats, Bottles and Bros media event while promoting the brand of his brother, Chris Gronkowski. “I mean, I kind of did it when, you know, my first retirement.

“There’s no doubt I love New England,” he continued. “I love all the fans here in New England. There’s no doubt. But I felt like that speech or whatever, the time and place I did for the first one was great, and I was just kind of giving it for that retirement for the two years I had in Tampa. But I think it was blown out of proportion maybe a little. But I love New England, love everything about it.”

Gronkowski first retired in 2019 after winning Super Bowl LIII in New England and his announcement included a thank you to his longtime team. During the same event Tuesday, he doubled down that his playing career is over and he won’t be returning to to football. 

This all comes after his agent Drew Rosenhaus told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that he wouldn’t be surprised if Gronkowski came back during the middle of the 2022 season and that he believed his client would “answer the call” from Tom Brady. But it appears the four-time Super Bowl champion is content with where he’s at.   

