Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Settlement Negotiations Between Deshaun Watson and the NFL Have Reached a Standstill
Settlement Negotiations Between Deshaun Watson and the NFL Have Reached a Standstill

Texans Settle 30 Claims in Deshaun Watson Case, Buzbee Says

Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

Attorney Tony Buzbee announced Friday that all of the women who made or planned to make claims against the Texans organization over its role in the sexual misconduct allegations against former quarterback Deshaun Watson have resolved their claims.

This comes after one of the women filed a lawsuit against the Texans on June 27, claiming that the organization helped Watson arrange rooms at a Houston hotel under an alias. Additionally, the lawsuit claims the team knew about the sexual misconduct.

Buzbee did not release any information about the settlement or the amount paid to each plaintiff. He also did not release information about the six additional women involved in the Texans settlement, from the 24 who filed lawsuits against Watson. 

“I will have no further comment on the allegations or the Texans’ role, other than to say that there is a marked contrast in the way in which the Texans addressed these allegations, and the way in which Watson’s team has done so,” Buzbee said in a statement, per Click2Houston. “As previously reported, only one of the 30 women who made allegations against the Texans filed a formal lawsuit. That particular lawsuit will be dismissed with prejudice as soon as the appropriate settlement paperwork is complete.”

Texans co-owners Janice, Hannah and Cal McNair released a statement after the news on Friday, declining to admit any wrongdoing on behalf of the franchise.

“We were shocked and deeply saddened when we first learned of the allegations against our then franchise quarterback in March 2021,” the statement read. “Although our organization did not have knowledge of Deshaun Watson’s alleged misconduct, we have intentionally chosen to resolve this matter amicably. This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct. We hope today’s resolution will provide some form of closure to the parties involved, our fans and the Houston community at large. As an organization, we will now turn our focus to the future and doing what we can to ensure respect for all.”

Watson currently faces four active civil lawsuits, after 20 were settled in June, filed by massage therapists, each detailing graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions. The accounts range from Watson allegedly refusing to cover his genitals to the quarterback “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In June, The New York Times’ Jenny Vrentas reported that Watson booked at least 66 women over the span of 17 months for massage therapy sessions. The report also found that a Houston-based spa and the Texans “enabled” his massage habit, with the franchise providing facilities and nondisclosure agreements. It also found that the quarterback’s lawyer and the prosecutors at the district attorney’s office on the criminal cases had been in extensive contact leading up to the two grand juries. According to Vrentas, Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lawyer, “began a regular dialogue” with the Harris County sex crimes prosecutor in early 2022.

The first suit against Watson was filed in March 2021 by Ashley Solis. She remains one of the four women whose cases have yet to settle. In his statement on Friday, Buzbee discussed Solis’s bravery in the situation.

“It takes an incredible amount of fortitude for a victim of sexual misconduct to come forward,” Buzbee said. “It is even more difficult when the alleged wrongdoer is famous, rich, and powerful. As I’ve said before, these cases started with one phone call, from one brave and strong woman: Ashley Solis. Because of her willingness to speak out, soon others followed. I admire Ashley Solis and the other woman who were courageous enough to make their voices heard. I hope their bravery serves as an example to others who have been subjected to similar conduct. Every story has a hero—in this story, that hero is Ashley Solis and the other woman who, despite the ridicule, criticism, and vitriol directed at them, endured.”

Buzbee also provided an update about the four cases still going on. Because the court agreed not to try Watson during football season, which begins in August, it appears that the cases won’t be tried until after the 2022 season.

“The four filed cases against Deshaun Watson will continue,” Buzbee said. “We hope to try them all in the spring of next year. In the meantime, we will continue to do the important work to prepare for such.”

Although the civil suits are still ongoing, Cleveland traded for Watson in March and signed him to a five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million. During his introductory press conference with the Browns, Watson denied assaulting, harassing or disrespecting any woman.

Watson still waits to hear his fate for the 2022 season. U.S. District Court Judge Sue. L. Robinson, the league and NFLPA’s appointed independent arbitrator, overheard the league’s hearing on Watson in late June, and will recommend discipline for the quarterback, though a firm timeline for that decision has not been announced. Watson and the NFL will have the ability to appeal the ruling, and commissioner Roger Goodell will have the ability to make a final decision in that scenario.

More Deshaun Watson Coverage:

Breaking
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

YOU MAY LIKE

Tom Brady
Play
Betting

Updated Super Bowl LVII Futures: Brady Boosts Bucs’ Odds

Tampa Bay is one of 12 teams whose odds have improved since the end of last season

By Frankie Taddeo30 minutes ago
Kevin Durant drives to the basket against Deandre Ayton and the Suns.
Play
NBA

Report: Suns’ Deal for Kevin Durant Becoming Unlikely

The team’s decision to match the offer sheet for Deandre Ayton raises serious questions about their ability to trade for KD.

By Jelani Scott41 minutes ago
Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez runs on the way to scoring on a double by J.P. Crawford during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Play
Betting

Tigers-Guardians, Mariners-Rangers, Diamondbacks-Padres Plus-Money MLB Bets

Plus-money bets and analysis for Friday’s Tigers-Guardians, Mariners-Rangers and Diamondbacks-Padres games.

By Jennifer Piacenti53 minutes ago
Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on during the first half of Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.
Play
WNBA

What We Know About Brittney Griner’s Detention in Russia

The Mercury center has been in custody since mid-February, when she was arrested on drug charges outside of Moscow.

By Ben Pickman1 hour ago
Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob gestures during the 2022 championship parade.
Play
NBA

Warriors’ Lacob Sets Incredibly Bold NBA Finals Goal

The Golden State majority owner admitted that he looks up to former Lakers owner Jerry Buss.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
The USWNT won the 2019 Women’s World Cup
Play
Soccer

2023 Women’s World Cup: List of Qualified Teams, Playoff Formats

The field for the largest Women’s World Cup ever is filling up, with 32 nations set to vie for glory in New Zealand and Australia next summer.

By Avi Creditor1 hour ago
USATSI_16899135 (1)
Play
NFL

Agent: Chiefs, OT Orlando Brown Not Expected to Reach Deal

Kansas City was unable to ink Patrick Mahomes’ blingside protector to a long-term extension ahead of Friday’s deadline for franchie-tagged players.

By Jelani Scott1 hour ago
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (left) and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talk before their game at Heinz Field in Nov. 2016.
Play
NFL

Tony Romo Makes Prediction for Steelers’ Quarterback Battle

The CBS NFL analyst thinks one of the QBs has a major edge.

By Madison Williams2 hours ago