JK Dobbins Goes on Twitter Rant After Report on Week 1 Status

Ravens running back JK Dobbins suffered a season-ending ACL tear last August that kept him out of action during the 2021 season. It’s an injury with a recovery time of approximately one year, so fans naturally expect Dobbins to be ready to start the new season. But on Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Dobbins might not be ready for Week 1 or even multiple weeks after the start of the season despite the rehabilitation going well.

The Baltimore running back took exception to the report via Twitter, responding to the video of Rapoport and directly stating that he will be ready to go when the season begins.

“Okay I’m tired of being quiet… come to me for your source @RapSheet because I might not even go on PUP because that’s how good my rehab is going and I’m damn sure going to be ready Week 1,” Dobbins said in the tweet.

But Dobbins wasn’t done. The 23-year then posted several tweets after calling out Rapoport and “who ever is doubting me.”



“Just know I been working… I been quiet for a reason,” he said. “I thrive best when I face adversity....go check my resume.”

Rapoport addressed the tweet on The Pat McAfee Show, where he said it’s “good” that Dobbins responded to him and reiterated that he didn’t say Dobbins wasn’t going to be ready for Week 1.

“I will stick with the person who told me this,” Rapoport said. “I’m very, very, very, very comfortable with the source of this report. I hope he’s ready for Week 1 because that would be great. [I] didn’t say he’s not going to be. [I] just said it’s no sure thing, and the Ravens protected themselves.”

During his rookie season in 2020, Dobbins rushed for 805 yards and nine touchdowns while also hauling in 18 receptions for 120 yards. He only started in one of his 15 games during his first year out of Ohio State but is poised to be the starting tailback for Baltimore this season.

The Ravens will travel to MetLife Stadium in Week 1 to face the Jets on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. ET.

