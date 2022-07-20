Skip to main content
Jimmy Garoppolo’s Agents Given Permission to Seek a Trade by 49ers, per Report

The 49ers have given Jimmy Garoppolo’s agents, Don Yee and Carter Chow, permission to seek a trade for the quarterback, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter

Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery in March and his agents told NFL Network that his client was “progressing” and “on schedule” in his rehab process Tuesday. The focus has been to throw consistently without pain to simulate the toll of a game or practice. And now it seems he’s there. 

John Lynch, the team’s general manager, told reporters on March 28 that the surgery and recovery timeline ultimately gave possible trade partners pause when the team was looking for suitors. 

Despite not being able to find a trade partner, Lynch was clear that the 49ers would not release Garoppolo. He is set to cost the 49ers $26.95 million in 2022 cap space and if the team traded or released him, it would save the team $25.55 million.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the only team that has the appropriate cap space without having to move things around are the Browns. Cleveland may be in desperate need of a solid quarterback this season depending on how long Deshaun Watson’s impending suspension will be for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. 

The Browns also traded away Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, leaving their quarterback room thin on potential starters should Watson miss significant time. Garoppolo, 30, threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in ’21 during his 15 games played.

