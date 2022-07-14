Skip to main content
Fantasy
Fabiano's Fantasy Sleepers for the 2022 NFL Season
Fabiano's Fantasy Sleepers for the 2022 NFL Season

Fantasy Football 2022 PPR Rankings & Stat Projections

We're ready to dominate the 2022 NFL season to keep you on top of your fantasy football leagues.

Shawn Childs and SI Fantasy are back for the 2022 NFL season with in-depth rankings and projections. Childs, a high-stakes legend and a fantasy Hall of Famer, delivers updates throughout the offseason, training camp, preseason, and every week during the season!

DOWNLOAD: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE
Updated: Thursday, July 14, 2022

2022 FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

More fantasy football coverage:

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Patriots | Jets
AFC North: Ravens | Bengals | Browns | Steelers
AFC South: Texans | Colts | Jaguars | Titans
AFC West: Broncos | Chiefs | Raiders | Chargers
NFC East: Cowboys | Giants | Eagles | Commanders
NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings
NFC South: Falcons | Panthers | Saints | Buccaneers
NFC West: Cardinals | Rams | 49ers | Seahawks

Fantasy/Betting

