Chiefs great Jim Lynch, a member of the franchise’s Hall of Honor, died on Thursday at the age of 76. His alma mater Notre Dame confirmed the news Thursday night.

Lynch played all of his 11 NFL seasons with the Chiefs as a linebacker. From 1967–77, he helped the team to a pair of AFL championships in 1966 and ’69, and a win in Super Bowl IV at the end of the 1969 season.

After his rookie season, Lynch started in every game from ’68 until he retired in ’77. He finished his career with 17 interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries and one touchdown. He played in the 1968 AFL All-Star game, and was a two-time All-AFL player. After retiring, he was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 1990.

The linebacker played with two NFL Hall of Fame linebackers during his career: Bobby Bell and Willie Lanier. They were also part of the 1969 championship team.

Prior to the NFL, Lynch played college football at Notre Dame. He led the team in tackles during the ‘65 and ‘66 season with 108 and 106, respectively.

His time with the Fighting Irish earned him the Maxwell Award, which is given to the nation’s best all-around college football player, and an unanimous All-American selection, both coming in 1966. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in ’92.

