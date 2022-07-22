Skip to main content
Top Five Greatest Players In Super Bowl History
Patrick Mahomes has always been focused on winning on the field, even when he signed his massive 10-year contract extension worth an NFL-record $477 million in July 2020.

Mahomes knew that if he performed at an elite level, the money would come. As this offseason has brought a series of players signing record-breaking deals, which includes Cardinals’ Kyler Murray signing a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension on Thursday, Mahomes said other players getting paid makes him happy and is good for the league’s salary cap.

“It’s awesome,” Mahomes told reporters at the start of training camp on Friday. “You want the salary cap going up, you want players getting more and more money.”

New deals bring higher salaries. And to Mahomes, it is par for the course. It does not make him feel underpaid compared to others around the league.

“…The next guy is kind of the top-paid guy,” Mahomes said. “… If you look at the guys who signed last year to this year, they got passed up. And I’m sure when [Joe] Burrow, [Justin] Herbert and all these guys come around, they’ll keep setting the bar even higher.”

Last season, Mahomes threw for 4,839 yards, 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. When the 2022 season begins, the Chiefs’ star will be without one of his favorite targets in Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Dolphins during the offseason.

But even without Hill, Mahomes is ready to pursue another NFL title in the 2022 season and money is not an issue for him.

“When I signed my deal, I knew I was going to be pretty set for life regardless of what the market kind of happens,” Mahomes said. “I think I’ve made enough money from the football field and then obviously off of it as well, that it won’t matter at the end of the day.”

Beyond Murray, other players who secured new contracts this offseason include Deshaun Watson, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Derek Carr, Von Miller and Hill to name a few. 

