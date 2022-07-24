Texans Rookie John Metchie III Announces Leukemia Diagnosis

Texans wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday he will likely miss the entire season after being diagnosed with Leukemia.

“Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia,” he said in a statement. “I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time.”

While his NFL debut will have to wait, Metchie said he is confident he will return to the field in the near future.

“My main focus will be on my health and recovery,” he said. “Thank you in advance for your support and well wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever.”

Houston drafted Metchie with the No. 44 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The wide receiver played three seasons at Alabama, totaling over 2,000 yard receiving and 14 touchdowns in 30 games.

Metchie tore his ACL in the SEC Championship game last fall and was in the middle of rehab from his knee surgery before Sunday’s diagnosis

More NFL Coverage: