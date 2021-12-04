Alabama star wide receiver John Metchie III left the SEC championship game after a non-contact injury in the second quarter. He was ruled out of the rest of the game with a leg injury and had tears in his eyes, according to the CBS broadcast.

Metchie was running a route and stopped on a dime but when he turned around, he instantly went to grab his left leg and fell to the ground. He stayed on the ground for a couple of minutes as Alabama trainers continued to work on him.

He was able to gingerly walk off the field and back to the locker room. On his way to the tunnel, Crimson Tide fans can be heard chanting "Metchie" over and over again.

Metchie left the game with six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in less than one half of action. Entering this game, the projected first round pick had 90 catches for 1,045 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season.

Alabama leads Georgia 31–17 in the third quarter.

