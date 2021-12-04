Skip to main content
December 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

John Metchie III Leaves SEC Championship Game After Non-Contact Injury

Author:

Alabama star wide receiver John Metchie III left the SEC championship game after a non-contact injury in the second quarter. He was ruled out of the rest of the game with a leg injury and had tears in his eyes, according to the CBS broadcast.  

Metchie was running a route and stopped on a dime but when he turned around, he instantly went to grab his left leg and fell to the ground. He stayed on the ground for a couple of minutes as Alabama trainers continued to work on him.  

He was able to gingerly walk off the field and back to the locker room. On his way to the tunnel, Crimson Tide fans can be heard chanting "Metchie" over and over again. 

SI Recommends

Metchie left the game with six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in less than one half of action. Entering this game, the projected first round pick had 90 catches for 1,045 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season. 

Alabama leads Georgia 31–17 in the third quarter.

More College Football Coverage: 

For more Alabama news, head over to Bama Central

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly enters Notre Dame Stadium for the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Extra Mustard

Brian Kelly's Daughter's TikTok Post Is Going Viral After He Left for LSU

Brian Kelly's daughter had a great post after he left for LSU.

Rece Davis on the set of College GameDay.
Extra Mustard

ESPN's Rece Davis Trolls Kelly Over Southern 'Accent'

A video of Kelly went viral Thursday that people can't get enough of.

union
Soccer

Union Depleted By COVID-19 Before Eastern Conference Final

The Philadelphia Union face NYCFC in the MLS Eastern Conference Final on Sunday.

Ben Roethlisberger with the Steelers.
NFL

Report: Big Ben Doesn't Plan to Return to Steelers Next Season

He reportedly has told some former teammates and people within the organization this is his last ride in Pittsburgh.

Dec 4, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) and the Bears offense celebrates Shapen throwing a touchdown pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter in the Big 12 Conference championship game at AT&T Stadium.
College Football

Baylor Knocks OK State Out of Playoff Contention With Upset

While the Big 12 title game may end up helping Notre Dame, several other games during championship weekend will have major implications.

baylor-football
College Football

Video: One Inch Decided the Big 12 Championship Game

Baylor knocked off Oklahoma State to win the conference championship.

dick-vitale
Extra Mustard

Dick Vitale Expresses Disappointment in Riley, Kelly Moves

Dickie V was not happy with the powerhouse coaches.

Max Verstappen ahead of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Racing

Hamilton Snags Pole as Verstappen Crashes in Q3

The Red Bull driver leads the World Championship, but Lewis Hamilton has cut the differential. Just eight points and two races lay between them and the title.