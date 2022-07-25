Rams coach Sean McVay is returning to the Rams in 2022 after winning his first Super Bowl as a coach in February.

As he prepares for another season at the helm with Los Angeles, he is approaching his craft with a renewed sense of perspective.

McVay got married this summer, and his wife, Veronika, was born and raised in the Ukraine. As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues, McVay has seen firsthand the impact that it has had on his family.

“What happens is you feel terrible about what’s going on with Ukraine, but unless you have family over there or it touches you in a very personal way, most people, their lives move on, which is an unfortunate thing but it’s the truth,” McVay told MMQB’s Albert Breer. “Not with us. This is an everyday part of our lives. That’s her family that’s there, that’s the country she grew up in and it’s been heavy to say the least. She’s been incredible with the way she’s handled it.”

“With everything comes perspective, and stuff that I’ve typically gotten upset about, you start to really say Does a bad third-down play-call or a couple things that go wrong in our line of work, is that really that big of a deal relative to some of the real s— we’ve seen that affects my family? Because her family is my family,” McVay added.

McVay’s renewed approach to coaching has clearly been shaped by a tough summer for his wife and her family in the Ukraine, and his perspective heading into the new season is unlike any he’s had since becoming an NFL head coach.

More NFL Coverage: