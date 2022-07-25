Skip to main content
The Rock's XFL Will Return in 2023, Announces List of Coaches
XFL Officially Announces Its Eight Cities For 2023 Season (Video)

The XFL officially announced which eight cities will host its teams when the third iteration of the league returns in 2023. 

According to an official announcement Sunday, the league will feature teams in Las Vegas, Orlando, San Antonio, Arlington (Texas), Houston, St. Louis, Seattle and Washington, D.C. Las Vegas, Orlando, San Antonio will be new additions to the XFL, while the other five cities have hosted teams in previous versions of the league.

The XFL replaced New York, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay, all of which hosted teams in the previous iteration of the league. The three cities reportedly had the three lowest average attendance figures during the 2020 season, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

The XFL also confirmed the venues and coaching assignments for its eight teams on Sunday. The league had previously announced the names of the eight coaches but had not officially revealed where those individuals would be heading, despite earlier reports.

The stadium and coaching pairings are as follows:

  • Arlington, Texas: Choctaw Stadium, Bob Stoops
  • Houston: TDECU Stadium, Wade Phillips
  • Orlando: Camping World Stadium, Terrell Buckley
  • Las Vegas: TBA stadium, Rod Woodson
  • San Antonio: The Alamodome, Hines Ward
  • Seattle: Lumen Field, Jim Haslett
  • St. Louis: The Dome, Anthony Becht
  • Washington D.C.: Audi Field, Reggie Barlow

The XFL did not yet reveal the names of its eight teams or any of the branding associated with its franchises. However, league owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said in a statement that the league is “working on cool, new logos and innovative uniforms that match the dynamic and innovative vision of our league,” per ESPN.

The XFL’s first game is scheduled for Feb. 18, 2023, less than a week after Super Bowl LVII will take place. All 43 games, which include regular-season matchups as well as two semifinal playoff games and a championship of each XFL season, will be aired and distributed across ABC, ESPN and FX.

