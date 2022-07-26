After just one season as an analyst for Notre Dame games, and being in the studio for NBC’s Football Night in America, it was announced in June that Drew Brees wouldn’t return to the network this year. After much speculation on why his tenure was so short, Brees explained his reasoning for taking a step back during an interview with The Spun.

“The reason I didn’t do it this year, from a broadcasting perspective, is my family,” Brees said. “You have to be gone for the weekends, and that’s what I basically did as a player. These are such valuable moments for my kids. I want to be as active and involved in their weekend activities. That doesn’t quite mesh right now with a broadcasting career.”

In May, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Brees “preferred doing games” over studio work, but that the network “soured on Brees’s potential after originally believing he could develop into the heir apparent to Cris Collinsworth on Sunday Night Football games.” Despite criticism, the former Saints quarterback isn’t closing the door on returning to the booth in the future.

“I’ve got so many opportunities and things I’m considering right now,” he said. “Staying involved with the game of football is one of my priorities, whether it’d be broadcasting or some other capacity. I really enjoyed broadcasting games. I had a chance to broadcast Notre Dame football games last year. I only got the chance to broadcast two NFL games. I certainly would’ve loved to have more.

“I feel like that’s where my skillset can bring the most value, getting inside of the quarterback or play caller,” Brees continued. “The door is open — it’s something I’ll always consider.”

