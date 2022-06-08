Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Drew Brees Will Not Return to NBC Sports for 2022 Season

Throughout the spring, it was reported that former Saints quarterback Drew Brees would not return to NBC for a second year as a studio analyst. NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua made that official, telling the Associated Press that he will no longer be a part of the network’s NFL and Notre Dame football coverage.

“The unbelievable busyness of an NFL career and then really not taking a break at all and launching right in with us with both Notre Dame football and the NFL, it was certainly an around-the-clock assignment,” Bevacqua said. “This was definitely a lifestyle choice for him, which is totally understandable.”

Brees signed a multi-year deal with the network after retiring from the NFL following the 2020 season with the Saints. He served as an analyst for Notre Dame games, and in the studio for Football Night in America, NBC’s lead-in for Sunday Night Football. He also called a playoff game between the Raiders and Bengals alongside Mike Tirico, to very mixed reviews.

In May, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Brees “preferred doing games” over studio work, but that the network “soured on Brees’s potential after originally believing he could develop into the heir apparent to Cris Collinsworth on Sunday Night Football games.”

Bevacqua made sure to praise Brees’s work in his statement. 

“It was a new role and everyone has a learning curve. I think he did an unbelievable job with Notre Dame and improved every week,” he said. “He was always unbelievably prepared, curious about how things were handled and the work that went into it.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

As the reports emerged, Brees himself added to the uncertainty. On May 15, he tweeted, “Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”

A day after his tweet, Saints coach Dennis Allen said that the mention of a possible NFL return was likely “made in jest,” and that he hadn’t had discussions with Brees on a possible return.

Marchand previously reported that Fox and Amazon could look into bringing in Brees as both networks look to build out their teams for NFL coverage. However, based on Bevacqua’s comments, it seems more likely that the future Hall of Famer spends the fall with his family.

More NFL Coverage:

For more New Orleans Saints coverage, go to Saints News Network. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jun 7, 2022; Elmont, NY, USA; We the People works out on the main track at Belmont Park.
Play
Betting

Belmont Stakes: Betting Profiles for Top Contenders, Value Long Shots

Analyzing the top contenders and the value long shots for the 154th Belmont Stakes.

By Frankie Taddeo
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
Play
NFL

Latest Details Should Keep Deshaun Watson Off the Field

It is not the league’s responsibility to return the Browns quarterback to the field in his athletic prime, or make the Browns a Super Bowl contender.

By Conor Orr
Oklahoma’s Jayda Coleman celebrates after reaching second base during a Women’s College World Series game vs. Texas
College

No. 1 Oklahoma vs. Unseeded Texas: Don’t Be Fooled By This WCWS Finals

Texas is the first unseeded team to reach the WCWS finals, and it’s also the first of just three teams to beat No. 1 Oklahoma this season.

By Emma Baccellieri
dCOVceltics_HZ
NBA

Inside the Celtics’ Dramatic Turnaround From Under .500 to NBA Finals

How Ime Udoka and Boston’s stars got through a shaky start to the season.

By Chris Mannix
Jiri Prochazka works out ahead of UFC 275
MMA

Prochazka Finds Comfort in the 'Way of the Warrior' Ahead of UFC 275

Czech challenger looks to unseat light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira in the main event of Saturday's card from Singapore.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center.
NBA

Celtics Have No Easy Solution for Stephen Curry

Breaking down how Boston is defending the Warriors’ superstar and what adjustments it can make to help decide the series.

By Michael Pina
New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney
Play
Fantasy

Kadarius Toney, Chris Olave Among 2022 Deep Sleepers

These 10 players, likely to go in the 10th round or later, have a chance to outperform their draft position.

By Michael Fabiano
Aaron Donald and teammates prepare to run onto the field.
NFL

Explaining Aaron Donald’s Contract: How the Rams Do It

A deep dive into how Los Angeles structures deals to stay in win-now mode, including a Matthew Stafford quiz and the real identity of the team’s most-underpaid player.

By Andrew Brandt