Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Colts LB Will Now Go By Shaquille Leonard Rather Than Darius
Colts LB Will Now Go By Shaquille Leonard Rather Than Darius

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Mike McCarthy Amid Hot Seat Talk

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made clear that he still believes Mike McCarthy is the right man to lead Dallas over the hump to the Super Bowl amid growing speculation that the longtime coach is on the hot seat heading into his third year with the NFC East franchise.

“I want to be real clear: He wouldn’t be sitting here today if I didn’t believe he was the man to lead this team to a Super Bowl,” Jones said of McCarthy on NFL Network Tuesday, per Ian Rapoport. “And I have choices. “

Jones’s defense of McCarthy comes shortly after the Cowboys coach was asked about his job security to start a media availability Monday. Unsurprisingly, the 58-year-old wasn’t happy with the line of questioning.

“It’s irritating that the first question you ask me has nothing to do with how I do my job,” McCarthy told David Moore of The Dallas Morning News before leaving for training camp. “I show up every day for work to win a championship. How do we win today? That’s what I’m asking.

“My viewpoint is it’s not a story,” he continued. “It’s a media-driven narrative, or at least a narrative driven outside my realm.”

Although both Jones and McCarthy sound confident in their commitment to one another, the Cowboys were rumored to have interest in former Saints coach Sean Payton, who retired from the NFL this past season. Payton, who accepted a job as an analyst for Fox, told USA Today Sports he’s still open to returning to coaching but said it would depend on “fit.” 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was also rumored to be a potential head coach replacement, forcing McCarthy to fend off questions throughout the offseason and now, at the outset of training camp. 

“How does this affect winning? That’s what I ask of players, coaches and staff,” McCarthy said of his approach. “If it doesn’t have to do with winning, it’s a waste of each other’s time.

“I don’t put any credence into these stories, but my family has to listen to it,” he added. “I’ve already spent too much energy on it answering these questions.”

McCarthy is 18–15 since taking over the Cowboys in 2020. Dallas has made the playoffs just once and was eliminated in the NFC Wild Card round last season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country 

Breaking
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

YOU MAY LIKE

Julio Jones after a game with the Titans.
Play
NFL

Colts GM Says Team Isn’t Looking to Add Julio Jones

He denied reports that Indianapolis was looking to sign the free agent and reunite him with his Matt Ryan.

By Joseph Salvador6 minutes ago
Baron Corbin kicks Pat McAfee during WWE SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

Ex-Teammates Corbin, McAfee Set for ‘SummerSlam’ Showdown

More than a decade after their brief stint with the Colts, the former roommates have one of the most-anticipated matches at Saturday’s pay-per-view.

By Justin Barrasso41 minutes ago
mac jones
Play
Fantasy

Bill Belichick Praises Mac Jones, but Will It Translate to Fantasy?

Second-year QB may be ready to take the next step, but the Patriots don’t have many weapons around him.

By Jennifer Piacenti47 minutes ago
Jackson Jaguars defensive linebacker Josh Allen (41) looks on during training camp at Episcopal School of Jacksonville.
Play
NFL

Jaguars Star Names Difference Between Urban Meyer, Doug Pederson

The linebacker gave his opinion on Jacksonville’s former and new head coach.

By Daniela Perez49 minutes ago
joe burrow
NFL

Report: Joe Burrow to Have Surgery to Remove Appendix

The third-year quarterback is reportedly expected to miss some practice time while recovering.

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago
Aaron Rodgers shows up to training camp.
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers’s Latest Look Draws Comparison to Movie Character

The memes were flying on Twitter and all of them compared Rodgers to a Nicholas Cage character.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Apr 25, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) controls the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Barclays Center. The Celtics defeated the Nets 116-112 to win the best of seven series 4-0.
Play
Betting

Celtics Become NBA Title Favorites Amid Kevin Durant Rumors

The Celtics are the favorites at SI Sportsbook to win the 2023 NBA championship and reportedly are trying to acquire Kevin Durant.

By Kyle Wood1 hour ago
Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) warms up before game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
NBA

Report: Raptors Signing ‘Hustle’ Star Juancho Hernangomez

Bo Cruz is back.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago