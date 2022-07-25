Skip to main content
Mike McCarthy Not Happy With Question About His Job Security

Ever since the Cowboys’ playoff blunder in the wild-card round this past season, Mike McCarthy’s job security has been a major talking point. Despite public support from the team’s front office, the rumors have continued to swirl and when he was asked about his job security to start a media availability Monday, he wasn’t happy. 

“It’s irritating that the first question you ask me has nothing to do with how I do my job,” McCarthy told David Moore of The Dallas Morning News before leaving for training camp. “I show up every day for work to win a championship. How do we win today? That’s what I’m asking.

“My viewpoint is it’s not a story,” he continued. “It’s a media-driven narrative, or at least a narrative driven outside my realm.”

After retiring from the NFL this past season, former Saints coach Sean Payton was rumored to be a target to replace McCarthy in Dallas but nothing came of it. Payton, who accepted a job as an analyst for Fox, told USA Today Sports he’s still open to returning to coaching but said it would depend on “fit.” Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was also rumored to be a potential replacement and McCarthy has had to fend off questions on the matter every time he speaks to reporters it appears. 

“How does this affect winning? That’s what I ask of players, coaches and staff,” McCarthy said of his approach. “If it doesn’t have to do with winning, it’s a waste of each other’s time.

“I don’t put any credence into these stories, but my family has to listen to it,” he added. “I’ve already spent too much energy on it answering these questions.”

