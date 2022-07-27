And then there was one.

After the Seahawks signed a trio of rookie draft picks (Boye Mafe, Kenneth Walker III and Coby Bryant) on Tuesday, only one player from the 2022 NFL draft remains unsigned.

That player is former Michigan linebacker David Ojabo, who was a second-round selection (No. 45 overall) by the Ravens. Ojabo finds himself in the peculiar situation of rehabilitating an injury away from the team that drafted him. (He tore his left Achilles tendon at the Wolverines’ pro day in March.)

Ravens rookies were scheduled to report to training camp on July 19. Baltimore veterans were expected to report by Tuesday.

Ojabo was widely viewed as a likely first-round pick before the injury. As a middle second-round pick, he’s slotted to earn approximately $8 million over the course of four years in his rookie contract. But it’s possible that he and the Ravens are at odds over the amount of guaranteed money in the deal.

Ojabo was a consensus All-Big Ten first-team selection last season after recording 11 sacks and five forced fumbles. He also earned second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press.

