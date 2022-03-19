Skip to main content
NFL Prospect David Ojabo Tore Achilles at Michigan Pro Day

Michigan’s David Ojabo is considered to be a potential NFL draft first round pick, but there was concern surrounding his status on Friday when the defensive end suffered an injury at Michigan’s Pro Day.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Ojabo’s injury is officially a torn Achilles after the player underwent tests.

The report stated that doctors expect Ojabo will have a quick and full recovery, and could be back in as little as six months. This situation is similar to Rams running back Cam Akers, who tore his Achilles last June and made a return just in time for the Rams Super Bowl run. It only took Akers around six months to make his full return. Of course, Achilles tears often take longer to recover from, so it is unclear whether Ojabo will be able to make such a swift recovery ahead of his rookie year.

It’s also unknown how Ojabo’s injury will impact his draft prospects in late April. 

The defensive end’s non-contact injury on Friday came from when he took a pass and went down on the ground. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer described the scene as Ojabo “caught the ball, planted, pushed off, went to the ground.” The Michigan player then continued to hold his left leg on the ground as people came to help him.

At the NFL combine, the 6’4”, 250-pound defensive end ran a 4.55 40-yard dash, making Ojabo one of the fastest defensive lineman at the event this year.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Michigan Wolverines coverage, check out Wolverine Digest.

