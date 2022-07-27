Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Vikings GM is Nervous About Kirk Cousins at Quarterback
Vikings GM is Nervous About Kirk Cousins at Quarterback

Chargers Safety Derwin James Holding Out, Reportedly Wants Record Contract Extension

Chargers safety Derwin James did not practice with the team in its first day of training camp Wednesday at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, California.

James, who is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, is hoping to secure a long-term extension. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters that negotiations for James’s contract are “taking shape” and that the franchise is working through his contract.

But, until the contract is solidified, James will not be practicing. 

“He’s out here doing walkthroughs,” Staley said. “He’s going to be working out, but he won’t be going full speed until that gets situated.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Friday that James has his mind set on being the NFL’s highest-paid safety. In June, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick set the bar high with a four-year extension worth more than $73.6 million, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

James entered training camp after undergoing surgery on his left labrum after the Pro Bowl in February. Prior to the start of camp, James saw limited action in the team's offseason training activities as he was recovering after surgery.

The 2021 season was a great one for James, who earned his second Pro Bowl selection, recording 118 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and three forced fumbles. Prior to the ‘21 campaign, James played in five games in ‘19 due to a foot injury and missed all of the ‘20 due to a torn meniscus.

Staley believes the star safety’s situation will be resolved one way or another by the time Week 1 rolls around. 

More NFL coverage:

Breaking
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

YOU MAY LIKE

david ortiz
MLB

Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz Releases Line of Cannabis Products

The iconic slugger has an interesting new venture for his post-playing career.

By Nick Selbe12 minutes ago
Lat 35 women’s rowing team
More Sports

All-Woman Crew Sets Record Rowing From San Francisco to Honolulu

The four women rowed in two-hour shifts, and they only got about 90 minutes of sleep a day.

By Madison Williams41 minutes ago
Jun 4, 2022; Madison, Illinois, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch (45) looks on during Nascar Cup qualifying at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
NASCAR

Kurt Busch to Miss Second Consecutive NASCAR Cup Series Race

The 43-year-old is still not medically cleared to compete and will be replaced by Xfinity driver Ty Gibbs.

By Madeline Coleman59 minutes ago
Browns safety Grant Delpit runs onto the field before a regular season game
Play
NFL

NFL Training Camp Tour: Browns Excited About Grant Delpit

Five quick thoughts on Cleveland, including notes about safety, slot receiver and kicker.

By Albert Breer1 hour ago
Alexandra Popp and Germany reach the Women’s Euro final
Play
Soccer

No Longer Missing Popp, Germany a Step From Returning to the Top

The Germans will play for yet another Women’s European Championship thanks in large part to its star striker, who is snakebitten on this stage no more.

By Andrew Gastelum1 hour ago
Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown runs with the ball during a game.
NFL

Eagles WR A.J. Brown Buys Fans No. 11 Jerseys During Training Camp

The new Philadelphia addition wanted to give his new fans a gift.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Jackson Holliday
MLB

Top MLB Draft Pick Holliday Gets Under-Slot Bonus From Orioles

The son of longtime major leaguer Matt Holliday signed his contract with Baltimore on Wednesday.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright (50) in Jan. 2021.
NFL

K.J. Wright Ends NFL Career With One-Day Contract With Seahawks

The linebacker played for Seattle for the first 10 years of his career, and he wanted to retire where he started.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago