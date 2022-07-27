Chargers safety Derwin James did not practice with the team in its first day of training camp Wednesday at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, California.

James, who is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, is hoping to secure a long-term extension. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters that negotiations for James’s contract are “taking shape” and that the franchise is working through his contract.

But, until the contract is solidified, James will not be practicing.

“He’s out here doing walkthroughs,” Staley said. “He’s going to be working out, but he won’t be going full speed until that gets situated.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Friday that James has his mind set on being the NFL’s highest-paid safety. In June, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick set the bar high with a four-year extension worth more than $73.6 million, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

James entered training camp after undergoing surgery on his left labrum after the Pro Bowl in February. Prior to the start of camp, James saw limited action in the team's offseason training activities as he was recovering after surgery.

The 2021 season was a great one for James, who earned his second Pro Bowl selection, recording 118 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and three forced fumbles. Prior to the ‘21 campaign, James played in five games in ‘19 due to a foot injury and missed all of the ‘20 due to a torn meniscus.

Staley believes the star safety’s situation will be resolved one way or another by the time Week 1 rolls around.

