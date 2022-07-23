James to Report to Chargers Training Camp With or Without Extension

The Chargers open training camp next week, and their All-Pro safety Derwin James plans to be in attendance despite his unresolved contract situation.

“Oh yeah, I will definitely be there,” James told ESPN on Friday.

James told ESPN that he felt good about where things stood on a possible extension with the franchise as he enters the fifth and final year of his rookie deal.

“My agent is handling that. I’m not even sure where they’re at, but I’m pretty sure my guy, he’s doing the best for me. I know he’s doing his thing for me,” James said.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday that the expectation is that James will become the NFL’s highest-paid safety in short order. The Chargers are optimistic a long-term agreement will be reached prior to the start of the season.

James will be reporting to training camp healthy after undergoing surgery on his left labrum in February. He was limited in the team’s offseason program as he worked his way back from the injury.

James’s health will be paramount, as he is one of the league’s elite safeties when he’s on the field. He only played in five games in 2019 due to a foot injury and missed all of ’20 due to a torn meniscus.

James stayed healthy during the 2021 season and earned his second Pro Bowl appearance as a result.

In the three seasons that he has avoided injury, James has recorded five interceptions, 19 pass deflections, three forced fumbles and five-and-a-half sacks.

