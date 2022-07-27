On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 24 finalists for both the seniors and the coaches/contributors categories. Each category has 12 finalists.

The 12-person seniors committee will meet Aug. 16 when each committee member will discuss one finalist in detail. The committee’s final vote will send three seniors to the full 49-person selection committee for consideration at its annual meeting in early 2023, per the release. Each of those three could be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at that meeting.

As for the the 12-person coach/contributor committee, the process is the same except for one difference. Only one coach/contributor finalist will advance to the full selection committee for consideration as a member of the Class of ‘23.

Here are the senior finalists:

Ken Anderson

Maxie Baughan

Randy Gradishar

Chuck Howley

Cecil Isbell

Joe Klecko

Bob Kuechenberg

Eddie Meador

Tommy Nobis

Ken Riley

Sterling Sharpe

Here are the coach/contributor finalists:

Roone Arledge

Don Coryell

Mike Holmgren

Frank “Bucko” Kilroy

Robert Kraft

Art Modell

Buddy Parker

Dan Reeves

Art Rooney Jr.

Mike Shanahan

Clark Shaughnessy

John Wooten

