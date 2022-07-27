Skip to main content
Pro Football HoF Reveals Finalists for Two Categories in Class of 2023

On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 24 finalists for both the seniors and the coaches/contributors categories. Each category has 12 finalists. 

The 12-person seniors committee will meet Aug. 16 when each committee member will discuss one finalist in detail. The committee’s final vote will send three seniors to the full 49-person selection committee for consideration at its annual meeting in early 2023, per the release. Each of those three could be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at that meeting.

As for the the 12-person coach/contributor committee, the process is the same except for one difference. Only one coach/contributor finalist will advance to the full selection committee for consideration as a member of the Class of ‘23.

Here are the senior finalists: 

  • Ken Anderson
  • Maxie Baughan
  • Randy Gradishar
  • Chuck Howley
  • Cecil Isbell
  • Joe Klecko
  • Bob Kuechenberg
  • Eddie Meador
  • Tommy Nobis 
  • Ken Riley
  • Sterling Sharpe 
Here are the coach/contributor finalists:

  • Roone Arledge
  • Don Coryell
  • Mike Holmgren
  • Frank “Bucko” Kilroy 
  • Robert Kraft 
  • Art Modell 
  • Buddy Parker 
  • Dan Reeves 
  • Art Rooney Jr. 
  • Mike Shanahan
  • Clark Shaughnessy 
  • John Wooten

