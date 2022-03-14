One of the key free agents in Dallas will remain with the franchise for the foreseeable future.

The Cowboys have agreed to a new five-year deal with wide receiver Michael Gallup, who has developed into one of Dak Prescott’s top targets.

The contract for Gallup is for $62.5 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

While free agency doesn’t open until later this week, teams are allowed to negotiate contracts with their own players prior to the start of the new league year. That was the case here with Gallup, as the Cowboys reached an agreement with him prior to the legal tampering period opening Monday afternoon.

Gallup’s deal on Sunday night prevented him from making it to free agency, and now locks him in a centerpiece to the team’s receiving corps for the next five years. The news of Gallup’s return comes on the heels of the Cowboys dealing receiver Amari Cooper to the Browns for draft compensation. With Cooper out of the fold, Gallup now has the opportunity to secure a top receiving role in the offense alongside young playmaker CeeDee Lamb.

Gallup played in just nine games last season due to injury, hauling in 35 passes for 445 yards and two touchdowns. It was only the second time in his career that he has played less than 16 games.

