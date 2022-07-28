Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Kyler Murray, Cardinals Agree to $230.5 Million Extension, $160 Million Guaranteed
Kyler Murray, Cardinals Agree to $230.5 Million Extension, $160 Million Guaranteed

Kyler Murray Holds Surprise Presser, Says Homework Clause Talk Has Been ‘Disrespectful’

Kyler Murray held a surprise press conference Thursday where he called the talk around his contract stipulations to watch film “disrespectful” and “almost a joke.” Murray’s new extension contains an addendum that requires four hours of “independent study” during every game week in the season. 

The clause additionally stipulates that Murray must look over material he receives from the Cardinals outside of regularly scheduled meetings to help him prepare for games.

“There are multiple ways to watch film,” Murray said, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. “Of course we all watch film. That doesn’t need to be questioned. I refuse to let my work ethic and my preparation be in question. I’ve put in an incomprehensible amount of time in what I do.”

He also listed his accolades since playing football in high school and said, “Those things you can’t accomplish if you don’t prepare the right way and take the game serious.” He added that he was “flattered” people thought he could have the success he has had without preparation, per Darren Urban of arizonacardinals.com.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Murray declined to answer questions about the study clause or if he was mad at the team for including the study clause in his new extension worth $230.5 million over five years.

In the contract stipulation reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it adds that Murray must be fully present when conducting his “independent study.” The contract specifically reads: “Player shall not receive any credit for Independent Study with respect to any time periods during which any material is displayed or played on an iPad or electronic device if (a) Player is not personally studying or watching the material while it is being displayed or played or (b) Player is engaged in any other activity that may distract his attention (for example, watching television, playing video games or browsing the internet) while such material is being displayed or played.” 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals

Breaking
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

YOU MAY LIKE

Adam Frazier throws a ball at second base for the Mariners
Play
MLB

The Biggest MLB Trade Deadline Needs for Every Playoff Contender

Here are the areas where the Yankees, Dodgers and other teams in the postseason picture should look to upgrade.

By Emma Baccellieri26 seconds ago
ric flair
Extra Mustard

Wrestling Legend Ric Flair Joins Titans Training Camp

The WWE icon popped in to visit the defending AFC South champions, and revealed who his favorite Tennessee player is.

By Nick Selbe31 seconds ago
Two soccer balls on a soccer field.
Soccer

UEFA Investigating Turkish Club After Fans Chant Putin’s Name vs. Kyiv

The chants happened during a Champions League qualifying match.

By Associated Press26 minutes ago
Jules Koundé playing for the French national team.
Play
Soccer

Barcelona Confirms Move for Sevilla Defender Jules Kounde

Barça reportedly pipped Chelsea to a move for the French international, who is the club’s fifth signing of the summer.

By Andrew Gastelum33 minutes ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson takes a snap during minicamp.
Play
NFL

Attention on Watson and the Browns Nothing New in Cleveland

The team has dealt with a lot of unusual circumstances the last decade, but this one is obviously different.

By Albert Breer1 hour ago
Jozy Altidore is joining Puebla in Liga MX
Soccer

Jozy Altidore Heads on Loan to Puebla in Liga MX

Jozy Altidore has made just four starts and has one goal with the Revolution, and he’s heading to Mexico until the end of the year.

By Avi Creditor1 hour ago
Vince McMahon
Extra Mustard

Unpacking Vince McMahon’s Shocking WWE Departure

Will he be back? When will WWE see on-air changes? How do WWE wrestlers feel about Triple H in charge of creative?

By Jimmy Traina1 hour ago
Basketball great LeBron James sits on the sidelines during The Skill Factory and Strive for Greatness game at the Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 21, 2022. TSF defeated Strive for Greatness 65-50. Sports Peach Jam The Skill Factory V Strive For Greatness
NASCAR

LeBron’s Foundation Featured in Buescher’s NASCAR Paint Scheme

The Lakers star is a minority owner in Fenway Sports Group, which is the parent company of RFK Racing.

By Madeline Coleman1 hour ago