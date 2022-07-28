Kyler Murray held a surprise press conference Thursday where he called the talk around his contract stipulations to watch film “disrespectful” and “almost a joke.” Murray’s new extension contains an addendum that requires four hours of “independent study” during every game week in the season.

The clause additionally stipulates that Murray must look over material he receives from the Cardinals outside of regularly scheduled meetings to help him prepare for games.

“There are multiple ways to watch film,” Murray said, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. “Of course we all watch film. That doesn’t need to be questioned. I refuse to let my work ethic and my preparation be in question. I’ve put in an incomprehensible amount of time in what I do.”

He also listed his accolades since playing football in high school and said, “Those things you can’t accomplish if you don’t prepare the right way and take the game serious.” He added that he was “flattered” people thought he could have the success he has had without preparation, per Darren Urban of arizonacardinals.com.

Murray declined to answer questions about the study clause or if he was mad at the team for including the study clause in his new extension worth $230.5 million over five years.

In the contract stipulation reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it adds that Murray must be fully present when conducting his “independent study.” The contract specifically reads: “Player shall not receive any credit for Independent Study with respect to any time periods during which any material is displayed or played on an iPad or electronic device if (a) Player is not personally studying or watching the material while it is being displayed or played or (b) Player is engaged in any other activity that may distract his attention (for example, watching television, playing video games or browsing the internet) while such material is being displayed or played.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals