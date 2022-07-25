Kyler Murray and the Cardinals finally agreed to a contract extension that will make the 24-year-old quarterback among the highest-paid players in the league, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport last Thursday. The deal is worth $230.5 million over five years, including $160 million guaranteed, and will keep Murray in Arizona for the next seven seasons.

However, the contract also reportedly includes a unique stipulation that the former No. 1 pick must adhere to in order to earn his new money.

According to Rapoport, Murray’s new deal contains an addendum that requires four hours of “independent study” during every game week in the season. The clause requires that Murray look over material he receives from the Cardinals outside of regularly scheduled meetings to help him prepare for games.

The stipulation adds that Murray must be fully present when conducting his “independent study.” The contract specifically reads: “Player shall not receive any credit for Independent Study with respect to any time periods during which any material is displayed or played on an iPad or electronic device if (a) Player is not personally studying or watching the material while it is being displayed or played or (b) Player is engaged in any other activity that may distract his attention (for example, watching television, playing video games or browsing the internet) while such material is being displayed or played,” per Rapoport.

If Murray does not meet the terms under the independent study addendum, it would count as a default of his contract and jeopardize the guaranteed money he stands to earn after his extension.

The new contract for Murray brought an end to a long offseason of drama between Arizona and the star quarterback, during which Murray scrubbed all mention of the Cardinals from his social media. The two sides remained without a deal for much of the summer, despite both saying publicly that they hoped to work out a deal well before the start of the regular season.

With the extension now official, Murray will get back to work when the Cardinals start training camp on Tuesday.

