Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott ‘Has to Be the Focus’ in Run Game

Last season, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard began to share more of the load at running back instead of Elliott dominating the playing time. However, it doesn’t seem like that trend will continue.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team still expects Elliott to lead the way even though Pollard had shown the ability to contribute.

“He has to be the focal point,” Jones said about Elliott. “There is room for Pollard while Zeke is in there.”

As Elliott has gotten older, the question of how Dallas should distribute carries has only grown. In 2021, Elliott recorded 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns on 237 carries, while Pollard added 719 yards and two touchdowns on 130 attempts. Pollard also topped Elliott in receiving yards, 337 to 287.

With Amari Cooper in Cleveland, there is a possibility that Dallas will lean on both of their running backs even more to ease Dak Prescott’s workload.

Elliott is entering the second year of a six-year contract, while Pollard is set to become a free agent after the season.

