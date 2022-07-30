Skip to main content
The Breer Report: Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Takeaways
Shanahan: DT Maurice Hurst Likely Out for Season With Bicep Injury

49ers defensive tackle Maurice Hurst will “most likely” miss the 2022 season after tearing his biceps in practice on Friday, Kyle Shanahan told reporters. The injury will require Hurst to undergo surgery.

While Hurst will be out a while, Shanahan couldn’t say exactly how long it will be, but he expects it to be the entire year.

“We’ll see after surgery,” Shanahan said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “Usually that's how biceps work out, but don’t know for sure.”

Besides Hurst, Shanahan added defensive tackle Arik Armstead will be out “a few weeks” with a sprained right knee, and Hassan Ridgeway will miss time with a quadriceps strain.

Hurst began his career with the Raiders, accumulating eight sacks and 76 tackles in three years with the team. Last offseason, Hurst signed a one-year deal with the 49ers, but only played in two games due to ankle and calf injuries. San Francisco re-signed Hurst in April.

Hurst was a standout defensive tackle at Michigan, totaling 13 sacks, 32.5 tackles for loss and 130 tackles in four seasons. In his senior season, Hurst was a consensus All-American and first-team All-Big Ten.

