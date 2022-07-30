Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Olin Kreutz Confirms He’s Out at NBC Sports Chicago After CHGO Incident

Olin Kreutz, a six-time Pro Bowler for the Bears, recently spoke for the first time since he was let go by Chicago-based sports media company, CHGO Sports, in May after allegedly assaulting a fellow employee.

Kreutz served as an analyst for NBC Sports Chicago. In May, he allegedly “grabbed the neck of CHGO colleague Adam Hoge in response to a flippant remark” during a staff meeting at CHGO’s office. The two did a show together entitled NBCSCH’s Football Aftershow where Kreutz had become a household name for his analysis of the Bears.

Following the incident, Kreutz reportedly reached out to Hoge privately about the incident but had not addressed the situation publicly. However, when the report surfaced that the company was firing him, Kreutz said he had “already decided that his time was up at CHGO”, citing some things that he thought were “unprofessional” in how the company was ran, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“I know they came out and said they fired me, but … that was my decision,” Kreutz told the Sun-Times. “And like I told my kids, you do something like that, you pay the penalty. You take the punishment and then you try to become a better person and try to learn from every situation.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Per the Sun-Times, Hoge did not require treatment nor did he file a police report after the incident. He also wanted to continue the show with Kreutz. However, Kreutz was against the idea, saying he “thought his time was done” at CHGO.

Even more, the two-time All-Pro center said that the incident made some of his colleagues “uneasy” in the building.

“… If people don’t feel good about me being there, I obviously don’t want to be there," Kreutz told the Times. "From my point of view, how could that change? … And, if they’re afraid of me, then you should ask them what they plan on saying to me. Obviously, you don’t ever get an answer for that.”

While Kreutz will no longer be working for NBC Sports Chicago, he also worked as an analyst for 670 The Score in Chicago. But, it has not been determined whether he will return to the platform.

Kreutz played for the Bears from 1998 to 2010 before spending one season with the Saints.

Breaking
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

YOU MAY LIKE

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith takes part in drills at training camp.
Play
NFL

Falcons Practice Ends After Two Fights Break Out

The second fight reportedly broke out on the final play of practice.

By Madison Williams4 hours ago
May 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) dribbles the ball against the New York Liberty at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
WNBA

Stewart Helps Storm Beat Mystics to Clinch WNBA Playoff Berth

The four-time All-Star finished with a team-high 18 points in Seattle’s win over Washington on Sunday.

By Associated Press46 minutes ago
Jul 29, 2022; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints helmet on the ground with a Guardian Cap on the top during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
NFL

Guardian Cap Use a Concern for Watt, Saleh Early in Training Camp

The soft shells over helmets are designed to prevent head injuries in the practices leading up to the regular season.

By Mike McDaniel2 hours ago
Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass during practice at Buffalo’s training camp.
NFL

Bills Camp Gets Heated After QB Josh Allen Was Bumped

A scuffle broke out after the star signal-caller was hit after the whistle.

By Zach Koons2 hours ago
Ohio State football players line up in the tunnel
College Football

Four-Star QB Brock Glenn Commits to Ohio State Football

The blue-chip quarterback adds to Ohio State’s top-ranked class.

By Mike McDaniel1 hour ago
New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) follows through on a two run home run against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
MLB

Aaron Judge Becomes Second Fastest Player to Reach 200 HRs

The Yankees outfielder also became the team’s first player to hit 42 home runs before the month of August.

By Madison Williams2 hours ago
Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta warms up in the on deck circle.
MLB

Rays Trading for Diamondbacks OF David Peralta, per Report

Tampa Bay is adding some left-handed power to its lineup.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Jayson Tatum Refuses to Let Campers Score on Him

Various kids tried to score or block the Celtics forward, but no one had any luck against the 6’8” star.

By Madison Williams2 hours ago