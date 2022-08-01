Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield may very well open his first season in Carolina against his former team, the Browns, should he win the starting job over Sam Darnold during training camp. However, he probably won’t be facing the man set to replace him under center after judge Sue L. Robinson, the disciplinary officer appointed by the NFL and players association, ruled that Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games to start the 2022 season.

The proposed punishment comes after the league’s investigation into the sexual harassment and assault allegations levied against the Browns’ quarterback that lasted well over a year. More than two dozen women have detailed graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions. The accounts range from Watson allegedly refusing to cover his genitals to the quarterback “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

The NFL and Watson will both have the option to appeal the ruling, which would result in league commissioner Roger Goodell either making a final decision or calling upon an independent ruler, according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. However, if neither side appeals, Watson will miss the first six weeks of the campaign, including a Week 1 matchup against the Panthers.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said last week that Jacoby Brissett will serve as the team’s starting quarterback if Watson is unavailable to begin the year, setting up a likely matchup of Brissett vs. Mayfield for the contest. The new Panthers quarterback was asked what he thought of that possibility after a training camp practice and shared that he hadn’t thought much of it.

“That, honestly, is none of my business,” Mayfield said during a Monday press conference. “I don’t play against the other quarterback. It’s the most cliché thing to say, but that’s just the truth. When it comes down to it, I’m game-planning against their defense. And if I’m playing or not, I’m trying to help this team win. And that’s my mindset going into it. So I gotta keep getting better.

“But I’m not focused about Week 1 right now. … We’ll handle that when it comes, but for now it’s about getting the Panthers better, and our offense continuing to get better as well.”

When asked if had any specific thoughts on the proposed suspension for Watson, Mayfield again emphasized that his focus is on the Panthers.

“I’m paid to play quarterback and lead this team,” he said. “Not to make decisions on anything other than that.”

Regardless of who comes out on the field to start the game under center for either team, the Browns and the Panthers will square off on Sept. 11.

