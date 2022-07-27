Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Texans Settle 30 Claims in Deshaun Watson Case
Texans Settle 30 Claims in Deshaun Watson Case

Browns’ Stefanski Gives Plan on QB Status As Team Awaits Watson Ruling

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

There is still no news on impartial arbitrator Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on Deshaun Watson’s status for the upcoming season, but the Browns do have a plan as the league heads into training camp. 

Coach Kevin Stefanski said, “Jacoby [Brissett is] our backup quarterback. If Deshaun [Watson is] unavailable, Jacoby’s our starter.” 

Watson and Brissett are both getting first-team reps at training camp, but as the franchise hears more information pertaining to Watson’s status, the plan will change. As of Wednesday afternoon, there has not been a ruling, and Stefanski said, “I don’t have much to add,” pertaining to the quarterback’s situation. 

Twenty-five women filed civil lawsuits against Watson starting in March 2021, and only one dropped their case due to privacy concerns in April ’21. Watson, then, agreed to settle 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits in June ’22. The detailed graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions range from Watson allegedly refusing to cover his genitals to the quarterback “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Cleveland quarterback has denied all allegations against him, and two Texas grand juries declined to indict him on criminal charges earlier this spring.

But, the accounts did not end there. The New York Times’ Jenny Vrentas reported in June that Watson booked appointments with at least 66 women over the span of 17 months for massage therapy sessions. The report also revealed that a Houston spa and the Texans “enabled” Watson’s massage habit, with the team supplying facilities and nondisclosure agreements.

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the plaintiffs, announced July 15 that all of the women who made or planned to make claims against the Texans organization over its role in the sexual misconduct allegations against Watson have resolved their claims. The move came after one of the women filed a lawsuit against the franchise June 27, stating the organization helped Watson arrange rooms at a Houston hotel under an alias. The filing also claimed the team knew about Watson’s sexual misconduct.

More Deshaun Watson Coverage:

Breaking
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

YOU MAY LIKE

Milwaukee Bucks logo
Extra Mustard

Bucks Unveil New Alternate Black Uniforms for 2022–23

Milwaukee reveals the third edition of its “Fear the Deer” uniform series.

By Thomas Neumann9 minutes ago
Jacob deGrom throws a pitch while making a rehab start during a game with the Daytona Tortugas.
MLB

Watch: Two Minor Leaguers Hit HRs off deGrom in Same Inning

Wednesday’s rehab outing wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for the two-time Cy Young winner.

By Zach Koons15 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) smiles during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
NFL

Taylor: Joe Burrow Set to Be Discharged After Successful Surgery

The quarterback underwent surgery to remove his appendix, and his timeline to return is still unknown.

By Madison Williams25 minutes ago
Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
NBA

Report: Draymond Wants Four-Year, Max Extension With Warriors

A max deal would tie him to Golden State over the next five seasons for $164.2 million.

By Joseph Salvador27 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Spartanburg, SC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and quarterback Sam Darnold (14) walk to the next drill during training camp at Wofford College.
Play
NFL

Rhule Gives Update on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold QB Battle

Darnold took first-team reps in the first day of Panthers training camp while Mayfield is expected to do so on Thursday.

By Wilton Jackson29 minutes ago
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams speak during a game.
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers Pokes Fun at Davante Adams ‘Hall of Famer’ Quote

The Packers quarterback had some jokes for his former wide receiver.

By Daniel Chavkin55 minutes ago
Chris Richards leaves Bayern Munich for Crystal Palace
Soccer

USMNT’s Richards Leaves Bayern for Crystal Palace

The young center back is on the move, seeking playing time in the Premier League that could pave his way to the World Cup.

By Avi Creditor59 minutes ago
Atlético fans protesting rumors linking the club to Cristiano Ronaldo
Play
Soccer

Atletico Fans Really Don’t Want Their Club to Sign Ronaldo

One fan group called the Manchester United star “a player in steep decline” amid rumors linking Atlético with a move for the forward.

By Andrew Gastelum1 hour ago