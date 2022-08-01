Chiefs OT Orlando Brown Jr. to Report to Training Camp, per Report

The Chiefs and veteran offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. have been in contract talks all offseason, but the sides could not come together on a long-term agreement.

It was unknown whether Brown would report to training camp without a long-term extension done, but the top offensive lineman for Patrick Mahomes has decided to play this season under the franchise tag and report to camp this week.

The news of Brown Jr. playing under the franchise tag this season was first reported by ESPN’s Robert Griffin III.

Brown attending Chiefs camp comes on the heels of a report from NFL Network last week that indicated the team was frustrated with how talks transpired this offseason. Kansas City proposed a five-year $91 million extension for Brown, which he ultimately declined.

Now, Brown will play under his $16.7 million franchise tag and Mahomes gets his star left tackle back to protect his blindside in 2022.

