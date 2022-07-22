Skip to main content
Chiefs Frustrated With Orlando Brown Jr. Contract Situation, per Report

Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and the team did not reach an a long-term contract agreement this offseason, and the team is reportedly “frustrated” with what happened, according to NFL Network’s Jeffri Chadiha.

The Chiefs placed a franchise tag on Brown this year, meaning he will earn $16.7 million in the 2022 season. However, Brown and the team reportedly did not agree on the five-year, $91 million extension proposed by the Chiefs. He has not yet signed the tender to play under the franchise tag.

Chadiha joined NFL Now this week to talk about what happened between the tackle and the Chiefs.

“There was frustration and there was disappointment,” Chadiha said, via The Kansas City Star. “They really like Orlando Brown Jr., they love having him be a part of this team, but the money he was asking for was too high for them. They feel like they don’t want to not have stability at left tackle here, but they also don’t want to pay top-of-the-market money for a player that they don’t think is the best player at his position in the NFL.”

Additionally, because he is unsigned, the 26-year-old is not expected to be at this month’s training camp, which begins on Tuesday, July 26. It’s possible he could miss Week 1 of action this upcoming season, too, Chadiha says.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported last week that Brown asked for “top-of-the-market money” at around $23 million per year, while the Chiefs offered around $19 million.

“One front office person said, ‘This isn’t the same guy that we traded for,’” Chadiha continued. “The feeling there is that when they got him from Baltimore is that he was going to be a team player and work with them on a team-friendly type of deal. That was not the case.”

Based on all of this, Brown’s future with the team he’s been on for one season is still unknown.

Kansas City Chiefs

