Cowboys WR James Washington Carted Off With Apparent Leg Injury

Cowboys wide receiver James Washington suffered an apparent injury at training camp Monday in Oxnard, Calif., and needed to be carted off the field. Washington suffered the injury while going up to catch a downfield pass, landing hard and hopping on one leg. He ultimately fell back on the ground to receive medical attention.

Washington joined Dallas this offseason after signing a one-year contract. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Steelers after being selected in the second round of the 2018 draft.

Washington caught 24 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games last season. His most productive season came in 2019, when he recorded 44 receptions for 735 yards and three touchdowns.

Washington was acquired to help Dallas offset the departures of receivers Amari Cooper, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Malik Turner. Another Cowboys wideout, Michael Gallup, is currently on the physically unable to perform list, leaving Dallas thin at the position for the moment.

