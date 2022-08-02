F1 Star Lewis Hamilton Joins Broncos Ownership Group

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is joining the ownership group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton that is poised to complete the purchase of the Broncos next Tuesday.

“We’re delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group,’’ Rob Walton said in a statement. “He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport.

“His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownerships group and the Broncos organization.”

Hamilton will now join former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice as a notable member of the Broncos’ ownership group. Rice was added to the group as an investor last month.

Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the Broncos story!!” Hamilton wrote on Twitter. “Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports.”

Hamilton, 37, is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most F1 drivers’ championships and hold the sport’s record for race wins (103). He is currently sixth in this year’s driver’s standings after a second-place finish at last week’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Walton, Carrie Walton Penner and Greg Penner reached an agreement to buy a majority ownership stake of the Broncos in June. The reported cost of the team was $4.65 billion, a record for U.S. sports franchises.

The NFL has scheduled a vote among team owners at a meeting in Minneapolis on Aug. 9 that would formally approve the sale to the Walton-Penner group. If 24 of the league’s owners vote “yes”, the sale will be finalized.

More NFL Coverage: