The Broncos announced Monday former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will join the team’s ownership group.

Rice, 67, worked in the White House under President George W. Bush from 2001 to ’09 before becoming one of the 13 inaugural members of the College Football Playoff selection committee. Rice received her bachelor’s degree and a PhD from the University of Denver before beginning work in the U.S. State Department.

“We're pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice to our ownership group,” Broncos owner Rob Walton said in Monday’s statement. “A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgable football fan who was worked to make the sport stronger and better.”

Walton, Carrie Walton Penner and Greg Penner reached an agreement to buy a majority ownership stake of the Broncos in June. The reported cost of the team was $4.65 billion, a record for U.S. sports franchises.

