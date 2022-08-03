Skip to main content
Cardinals’ Marquise Brown Arrested, Charged With Criminal Speeding

Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested for criminal speeding Wednesday morning, as first reported by KTAR News 92.3 FM and Arizona Sports.

The Associated Press confirmed Brown’s arrest.

Brown was reportedly arrested at 7:05 a.m. while driving in an HOV lane, Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves told Arizona Sports. He was not present at the portion of Wednesday morning’s practice that was open to the media. 

“We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate,” the Cardinals said in a statement, per Arizona Sports.

Brown has been recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the start of training camp last week. He was activated from the nonfootball injury list Tuesday morning, and coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team would ease him back into workouts. 

The Cardinals traded for Brown earlier this offseason, sending the 23rd and 100th picks in the 2022 NFL draft to the Ravens in the deal. The move gave quarterback Kyler Murray a top receiving option for the start of the year after DeAndre Hopkins was suspended six games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Brown, the No. 25 pick in the 2019 draft, was the most productive wideout for Baltimore in ’21, finishing the season with 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns.

