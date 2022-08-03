49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared to practice without restrictions, San Francisco general manager John Lynch said Tuesday.

Garoppolo, who’s entering his ninth NFL season, underwent surgery to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder in March. In the meantime, second-year pro Trey Lance, the No. 3 draft pick in 2021, has been elevated to the starting role.

“Jimmy’s doing a really good job,” Lynch told the media Tuesday. “Kind of building his stamina in the throwing program that was prescribed all along and working out really strongly and aggressively, but yeah that situation is kind of where we’ve described it before. We’ll stay patient through this one as well and come to a great conclusion for everybody involved.”

However, Garoppolo isn’t likely to receive reps with any of the 49ers regulars. Instead, the team is allowing him to work out on the side at training camp.

“We’ve just made the decision that it’s in his best interest to be off to the side, and that was made mutually,” Lynch said. “It was made with Dr. [Neal] ElAttrache [who performed the surgery], but he has no restrictions and I’m watching him throw out here right now. He looks pretty good.”

Garoppolo is poised to carry a carry salary cap figure of nearly $27 million for the 49ers this season. He will be an expensive backup unless San Francisco is able to trade him during the preseason. There are few, if any, potential suitors at this point, but that could potentially change if another team loses its starter to a severe injury prior to the regular season.

